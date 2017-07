July 20 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp

* Insulet to assume distribution and commercial support for its Omnipod system in Europe

* Insulet Corp says does not expect this change to have a material impact on its previously provided 2017 financial guidance

* Insulet - excluding any one-time costs, once direct European operations are established, anticipates it will be accretive to earnings