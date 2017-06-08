BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group announces issue of U$700 mln new notes
* Issuer and company entered into subscription agreement with joint lead managers in connection with issue of new notes
June 9 Insurance Australia Group Ltd-
* Iag purchases additional catastrophe reinsurance cover
* Additional cover has $1 billion of gross protection in excess of $7 billion, including one prepaid reinstatement
* Cover includes a contractual period of 19 months, commencing 1 june 2017 and concluding on 31 december 2018
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed senior notes