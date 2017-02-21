Feb 22 Insurance Australia Group Ltd

* IAG has maintained its fy17 reported margin guidance of 12.5-14.5%, with an expected outcome around middle of range.

* "slightly softer underlying profitability than originally anticipated, with 2H17 expected to be consistent with 1h17"

* "too early to determine net cost from northern sydney hailstorm on 18 february 2017"