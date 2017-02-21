Feb 22 Insurance Australia Group Ltd :

* Received more than 13,000 claims to date, predominantly motor, from Northern Sydney hailstorm on 18 February 2017

* IAG's natural perils allowance for FY17 is $680 million and company today reported net natural peril claim costs of $420 million for 1H17

* Assumed net cost from event together with further perils in FY17 will be within current perils allowance and available reinsurance cover

* Setting up specialist hail repair units across wollongong, castle hill and chatswood to help assess and repair hail damaged vehicles

* "Additional employees have been allocated to claims and repair management teams"