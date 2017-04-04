BRIEF-Propertylink Group upgrades FY2017 distributable earnings guidance
* Upgrade of FY2017 distributable earnings guidance to between 7.31 and 7.41 cents per security
April 5 Insurance Australia Group Ltd:
* Asx alert-impact of TC Debbie, revised FY17 reported insurance margin-IAG.AX
* Financial impact of tropical cyclone Debbie and revised FY17 reported insurance margin guidance
* Estimates it will incur a net natural peril claims cost of approximately $140 million from tropical cyclone Debbie
* IAG's businesses have received approximately 4,300 claims as at 4 April 2017 for mainly property damage in relation to tropical cyclone Debbie
* Following this event, IAG has increased its expectation for FY17 net natural peril claim costs to $850 million
* IAG has lowered its FY17 reported insurance margin guidance range, from 12.5-14.5% to 10.5-12.5%
* Expected full utilisation of FY17-specific reinsurance cover of $96 million
* Expected full utilisation of FY17-specific reinsurance cover of $96 million

* Estimate of around $100 million for further peril events in combined months of April, May and June 2017
* exchanged contracts to acquire Gladstone Square Shopping Centre for $31.5 million
