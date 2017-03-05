March 6 Insurance Australia Group Ltd
* Asx alert-further update on northern sydney hailstorm
event-iag.ax
* IAG expects net claim cost from hailstorm will be around
$160 million
* After allowance for reinsurance, IAG's maximum possible
net exposure to this event is $200 million
* IAG's financial year-to-date net claim cost from natural
peril events is estimated to be around $650 million as at end of
February 2017
* Received over 20,000 claims from 18 February 2017 northern
Sydney hailstorm.
* Based on an estimated cost of $160 million for hailstorm
event and combination of covers in place, IAG's maximum exposure
for next event is $140 million
