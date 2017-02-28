Feb 28 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc

* Final dividend 20.6 penceper share

* Total dividend up 5 percent to 32.2 penceper share

* Revenue growth of 9% to £1,261.3m

* underlying* profit before tax of £172.6m, up 1%, reflecting us specialty investment as planned

* Underlying profit before tax, excluding us investment, up 5% to £199.6m

* Reported profit before tax down 13% to £134.9m

* Sustained softness in both insurance and reinsurance rating environments