Feb 28 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* Final dividend 20.6 penceper share
* Total dividend up 5 percent to 32.2 penceper share
* Revenue growth of 9% to £1,261.3m
* underlying* profit before tax of £172.6m, up 1%,
reflecting us specialty investment as planned
* Underlying profit before tax, excluding us investment, up
5% to £199.6m
* Reported profit before tax down 13% to £134.9m
* Final cash dividend of 20.6p bringing total dividend for
2016 to 32.2p, up 5%,
* Sustained softness in both insurance and reinsurance
rating environments
