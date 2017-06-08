UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 8 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Plc
* "We have a significant network of operations and relationships across Continental Europe"
* "Will continue to invest and expand on the ground in Europe so we are fully equipped to continue to serve our clients" Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts