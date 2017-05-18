May 18 JRP Group Plc

* Business update for the quarter ended 31 mar 2017

* Overall total new business sales of £436m grew by 13%

* Sales were up 92% compared to statutory q1 16 level, which excluded partnership

* Db sales were 191% higher (pro forma) at £125m.

* Guaranteed income for life (gifl) sales were up 7% (pro forma) to £174m

* Lifetime mortgage (ltm) advances fell by 29% (pro forma) against a tough comparator

* We have enjoyed a solid start to year and we remain on track to meet our expectations