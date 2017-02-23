UK watchdog says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
Feb 23 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* Fy operating profit rose 25 percent to 655 million stg
* Final dividend 11 penceper share
* Total dividend 16 penceper share
* Underlying eps 39.5p, up 42%.
* Operating profit £655m, up 25%
* Record underwriting profit and combined ratio (£380m, up 73%, 94.2% versus 96.9%)
* Statutory net profit £20m, impacted by non-capital charges for legacy disposal
* Investment income £369m (2015: £403m), fell 8% reflecting impact of disposals and low bond yields, partly offset by fx translation benefits
* Non-Capital charge of £204m for disposal of legacy liabilities
* Tangible equity 1 £2.9bn (31 december 2015: £2.8bn)
* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158% after final dividend (31 december 2015: 143%), at upper end of 130-160% target range
* Underlying return on opening tangible equity 1 of 14.2% (2015: 9.7%), at upper end of 12-15% target range
* Cost reduction programme is ahead of original targets with c.£290m of gross annualised savings achieved by end of 2016
* Today we are upgrading cost savings target for a third time to >£400m gross annualised savings by 2018
* Increasing our medium term rote 1 target range to 13-17% (from 12-15% previously
* Rsa is relatively insulated from brexit impacts with c.70% non-sterling profits and separate, locally regulated, european subsidiaries
* Net written premiums core group 6,281 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 UK insurer Admiral has agreed to contact customers given inaccurate information in documents for renewing policies, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday.
PARIS, June 16 Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle hopes to have deal set up with either easyJet or Ryanair this year that would bring short-haul passengers to its long-haul network.
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.