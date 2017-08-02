FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg
August 2, 2017 / 6:08 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Insurer RSA H1 operating profit rises 15 pct to 360 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Rsa Insurance Group Plc

* H1 operating profit rose 15 percent to 360 million stg

* Interim dividend 6.6 penceper share

* Return on tangible equity 1 16.6%.

* Interim dividend up 32%.

* Underlying earnings per share up 31%

* Group operating profit £360m up 15% (h1 2016: £312m)

* Group underwriting profit of £222m, up 28% (h1 2016: £174m)

* Group combined ratio of 93.2% (h1 2016: 94.7%)

* Group premiums of £3.4bn up 11% at reported fx, and up 3% at constant fx

* Investment income of £171m (h1 2016: £187m) down 9%

* Pre-Tax profit of £263m, up 78% (h1 2016: £148m)

* Interim dividend of 6.6p/ordinary share declared, up 32% (h1 2016: 5.0p

* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 163% after dividend accrual (31 december 2016: 158%), slightly above 130-160% target range

* On track to deliver >£400m gross annualised savings by 2018 (c.£330m achieved to date) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

