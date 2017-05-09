BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Insys Therapeutics Inc:
* Insys therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.09
* Q1 loss per share $0.09
* Q1 revenue $36 million versus I/B/E/S view $37.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.10, revenue view $37.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Insys Therapeutics Inc - cash, cash equivalents and investments were $218.5 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: