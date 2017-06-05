BRIEF-Methode Electronics Q4 earnings per share $0.62
* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings
June 5 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says on track to invest over 40 pct in research and development in 2017
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says issued a response to recent media reports regarding company's past commercial practices and former employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Methode Electronics Inc reports fiscal 2017 sales and earnings
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value