May 12 Intact Financial Corp

* Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering

* Intact financial corp - series 5 share offering is expected to close on may 24, 2017

* Intact financial corp - offering of 5 million non-cumulative class a shares, series 5 from intact for sale to public at a price of $25 per series 5 share

* Intact financial corp - net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of onebeacon insurance group, ltd

* Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will yield 5.20% per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company

* Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will not be redeemable prior to june 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: