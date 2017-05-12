BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Intact Financial Corp
* Intact financial corporation announces $125 million preferred share offering
* Intact financial corp - series 5 share offering is expected to close on may 24, 2017
* Intact financial corp - offering of 5 million non-cumulative class a shares, series 5 from intact for sale to public at a price of $25 per series 5 share
* Intact financial corp - net proceeds will be used to partially fund previously announced acquisition of onebeacon insurance group, ltd
* Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will yield 5.20% per annum, payable quarterly, as and when declared by board of directors of company
* Intact financial corp - series 5 shares will not be redeemable prior to june 30, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder