GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
May 31 Intact Financial Corp
* Intact financial corporation announces $425 million medium term note offering
* Intact financial corp- intends to issue $425 million principal amount of series 7 unsecured medium term notes
* Intact financial corp - notes will bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 2.85% until maturity on june 7, 2027
* Intact financial- net proceeds from offering will be used to partially fund purchase price for acquisition of all shares of onebeacon insurance group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JERUSALEM, June 22 Israel Chemicals (ICL) is looking to sell off subsidiaries and assets with "low synergies" worth at least $500 million, Chairman Johanan Locker said on Thursday.
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities