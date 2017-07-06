LendingClub gets unsolicited offer from IEG for 9.99 pct stake
July 7 LendingClub Corp said it had received an unsolicited offer from IEG Holdings Corp to buy a 9.99 percent stake in the online lender.
July 6 Intact Financial Corp:
* Intact Financial Corporation signs 5-year renewal agreement with Uniban Canada
* Uniban Canada says renewal of a 5-year agreement with intact financial corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 7 Many of the major risks U.S. banks face lay beyond their control, according to a review released by banking's top federal regulator on Friday that found the sector's financial performance remains strong.
* BlackRock chief investment officer of global fixed income, Rick Rieder, says U.S. 10-Year treasury yield could trade in 2.50-2.75 percent range by year end