BRIEF-HPE says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy
* Says awarded research grant from U.S. Department of Energy to develop a reference design for an exascale supercomputer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 14Intage Holdings Inc
* Says it appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as new auditor to replace KPMG AZSA LLC, effective June 27
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 15 The scene outside the courthouse where 12 jurors are determining Bill Cosby's fate at his sexual assault trial devolved on Thursday into a circus-like atmosphere, complete with dramatic confrontations, marching drummers and a bubble machine.
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.