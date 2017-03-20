Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 20 Integer Holdings Corp
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Selecta Biosciences reports data from ongoing phase 2 trial of lead candidate, sel-212, in development for chronic severe gout
* Closed a new $52 million senior secured revolving loan facility with Midcap Financial Trust Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: