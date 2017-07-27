FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.09
July 27, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 14 hours ago

BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp

* Integer holdings corporation reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 sales $363 million versus I/B/E/S view $353.7 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍company updates 2017 sales and adjusted diluted EPS outlook​

* Says ‍increasing low end of 2017 sales outlook given solid sales in first half of 2017​

* Says ‍2017 adjusted EPS outlook from business operations remains unchanged​

* Sees ‍2017 GAAP sales $1,400 million to $1,430​ million

* Sees ‍2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $1.00; sees ‍2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.55 - $2.95​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

