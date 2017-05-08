BRIEF-Entrée Resources provides update on OYU Tolgoi JV and corporate activities
* Entrée Resources provides update on oyu tolgoi jv and corporate activities
May 8 Integer Holdings Corp:
* Integer Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $334.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Integer Holdings Corp - company reaffirms full-year sales & adjusted diluted EPS guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CAI International, Inc. Announces proposed offering of $250 million aggregate principal amount of asset-backed notes
* Esquire Financial Holdings Inc sees IPO of 2.56 million shares of common stock to be priced between $14 and $16 per share - SEC filing