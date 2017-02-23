Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp :
* Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results and updates 2017 full-year guidance
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.88 to $1.94
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 revenue $255.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $257.3 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
