April 21 Integragen SA:

* FY operating loss EUR 1.8 million ($1.93 million) versus loss of EUR 2.3 million year ago

* FY net loss of EUR 1.7 million versus loss of EUR 1.5 million year ago

* Net cash at end of 2016 amounted to EUR 2.7 million, compared with EUR 5.0 million in end of 2015

* Increase in order intake in 2016 is expected to support activity in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)