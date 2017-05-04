Fitch: French Parliamentary Elections Boost Reform Prospects

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 19 (Fitch) France's National Assembly election has provided new president Emmanuel Macron with parliamentary backing to enact his reform programme, Fitch Ratings says. Implementing the programme would be positive for growth and hence for France's public finances, but it may still face opposition outside parliament. The two-round election has given Macron's La Republique En Marche! (EM) party a large majority with 308 out of