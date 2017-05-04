BRIEF-Apax Partners and Altamir to sell first block of their remaining stake in Gfi Informatique
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
May 4 Integrated Asset Management Corp:
* Integrated Asset Management Corp announces results for the second quarter of fiscal 2017
* Integrated Asset Management Corp- AUM was approximately $2.5 billion at March 31, 2017, versus $2.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2016
* Integrated Asset Management Corp- net earnings for quarter ended March 31, 2017 from continuing operations $0.02 per share
* Integrated Asset Management Corp - qtrly total revenues $4 million million versus $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR TO SELL FIRST BLOCK OF THEIR REMAINING STAKE IN GFI INFORMATIQUE
WASHINGTON, June 19 The Supreme Court on Monday slapped limits on where injury lawsuits may be filed for the second time in three weeks, again siding with businesses that want to prevent plaintiffs from "shopping" for friendly courts for their cases.
* SAYS PLACES 7 PCT OF TUBACEX SA FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFER