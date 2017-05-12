BRIEF-Rajkot Investment Trust re-appoints Rupesh Jain as MD
* Says re-appointed rupesh jain as a managing director of company for a period of three years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 12 Integrated Asset Management Corp
* Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Under this renewal of normal course issuer bid, IAM is permitted to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares
* Permitted to purchase shares at prevailing market prices during 12 month period commencing May 24, 2017, ending May 23, 2018
* TSX approved IAM's notice of intention to renew NCIB for purchase for cancellation of certain of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Euro zone banks are making progress in reducing their pile of bad debt, but further swift and decisive action is still needed, European Central Bank supervisor Daniele Nouy told the European Parliament's economic affairs committee on Monday.
* Apollo global management-affiliated funds and ontario teachers’ agree to acquire a controlling interest in careerbuilder