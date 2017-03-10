UPDATE 3-Olympics-McDonald's ends Olympics sponsorship deal early
BERLIN June 16 U.S. fast-food giant McDonald's Corp has ended its 41-year-long Olympic Games sponsorship deal three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.
March 10 Intekplus Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 1.76 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics to provide semiconductor package appearance inspection equipment
June 16 Apple Inc said on Friday it has hired the co-presidents of Sony Pictures Television, Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, to lead the iPhone maker's foray into television-style programming.