Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
June 12 Intel Corp:
* Intel announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Intel -expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period satisfies condition to closing of previously announced all cash tender offer by Cyclops Holdings to purchase Mobileye Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
* Shares slumped 70 percent when Apple ditched firm (Adds reaction, background)
* Analysts question if Casamigos can sustain pace of growth (Adds analyst comments, Diageo shares)