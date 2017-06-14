AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
June 14 Intel Corp
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Says Israeli antitrust general director has approved proposed acquisition of Mobileye N.V. by Intel on june 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA, June 22 Braskem SA, Latin America's largest petrochemical company, will invest $675 million to build a sixth U.S.-based polypropylene-production plant, the company said on Wednesday.
June 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: