US STOCKS-Tech sputters again, dragging Wall Street lower
* Indexes down: Dow 0.07 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to close of U.S. market)
April 27 Intel Corp:
* Qtrly client computing group revenue of $8.0 billion, up 6 percent
* Qtrly data center group revenue of $4.2 billion, up 6 percent
* Qtrly internet of things group revenue of $721 million, up 11 percent
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63% +/- a couple percent. pts
* Sees Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.68 +/- 5 cents
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP gross margin percentage 63% +/- a couple percent. pts
* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.85 +/- 5% Source text - (bit.ly/2pmK0KK) Further company coverage:
* W. P. Carey Inc to focus exclusively on net lease investing for its balance sheet
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: