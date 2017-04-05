BRIEF-First Data Corp enters into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement
* First Data Corp - entered into a 2017 june joinder relating to its credit agreement, dated as of september 24, 2007 -sec filing
April 5 Intelgenx Technologies Corp
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of 8 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 of up to C$10 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2p1eWiq Further company coverage:
* Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd announces unregistered common share offering
* Home capital announces agreements to settle OSC and class action matters