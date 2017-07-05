BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 IntelGenx Technologies Corp:
* Says on June 28, co entered agency agreement with Desjardins Securities, Laurentian Bank and Echelon Wealth - SEC filing
* Says debentures will bear interest at an annual rate of 8%, payable semi-annually on last day of June and Dec. each year, commencing on Dec. 31
* Says offering is expected to close on or about July 12
* Says agreement relating to offering of minimum CDN$5 million and maximum CDN$10 million of 8% convertible unsecured debentures due June 30, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2tRRJFR) Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next. There