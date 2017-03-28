BRIEF-Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 mln registered direct offering
* Viking Therapeutics announces $4.3 million registered direct offering
March 28 Intelgenx Technologies Corp
* Intelgenx Technologies- Eli Lilly granted Intelgenx' Versafilm exclusive license for tadalafil film product under erectile dysfunction dosing patent
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp - any exclusivity associated with tadalafil compound patent expiring is not affected by this agreement - SEC filing
* Intelgenx Technologies- exclusive license allows co to commercialize tadalafil ed versafilm product in U.S. prior to expiration of '166 dosing patent Source: (bit.ly/2nvYskj) Further company coverage:
* Publication of circular and prospectus in connection with proposed acquisition of reynolds american inc.
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will fold its energy connections business into its GE Power unit, and that connections chief Russell Stokes would lead the combined business as Steve Bolze retires as head of GE Power.