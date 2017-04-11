BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
April 11 Intellia Therapeutics Inc
* Intellia Therapeutics announces European Patent Office's decision to grant crispr/cas9 genome editing technology patent
* Intellia Therapeutics - patent covers compositions of crispr single guide RNA technology for use in non-cellular, cellular settings, including eukaryotic cells
* Intellia Therapeutics - EPO's decision to grant patent follows its March 24, notice of intent to issue patent, which was not challenged by any third party
* Intellia Therapeutics - European patent will cover, approximately forty European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rkp1Ix) Further company coverage:
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes