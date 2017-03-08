March 8 Intellia Therapeutics Inc

* Intellia therapeutics- updated data showing increased levels of genome editing efficiency in vivo and durability results with its crispr/cas9 technology

* Intellia therapeutics- first to demonstrate single dose, in vivo results, showing about 97 percent reduction in serum transthyretin protein levels

* Intellia therapeutics inc - durability data show stable liver editing for at least four months

* Intellia therapeutics inc - increased liver editing efficiency reported to date at 70 percent, following a single dose