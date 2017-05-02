MOVES-BNP Paribas, Russia's BCS Global Markets
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 2 Intellia Therapeutics Inc :
* Intellia Therapeutics announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 collaboration revenue $6.2 million
* Qtrly loss per share $0.36
* Cash and cash equivalents at march 31, 2017, were $258 million, compared to $64 million for same quarter in 2016
* During 2017, co expects expenses to continue to increase compared to prior periods Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 14 BNP Paribas SA's asset management arm appointed Simeon Tsonev as currencies portfolio manager in its emerging markets fixed income team.
DUBAI, June 14 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the largest bank in the Middle East and Africa, has seen no significant outflows of deposits since a diplomatic rift started between Qatar and certain other Arab countries, it said on Wednesday.