BRIEF-TRC Companies Inc enters into credit agreement with UBS AG - SEC filing
* Trc Companies Inc - on june 21, 2017 company entered into a credit agreement governing its senior secured credit facilities with ubs ag - sec filing
May 24 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics reports on launch of additional strengths of generic focalin xr® by par pharmaceutical
* Intellipharmaceutics - par pharmaceutical has launched 10 and 20 mg strengths of its generic focalin xr capsules in u.s
* Intellipharmaceutics international inc says expects remaining 5 and 40 mg strengths to be launched in near future
* Intellipharmaceutics -under a licensing and commercialization , co receives quarterly profit-share payments on par's u.s. Sales of generic focalin xr Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 8 nominees of co were elected as directors to serve until next annual meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 Cigna Corp Chief Executive David Cordani told investors on Wednesday that the company has $7 billion to $14 billion in capital it could use in 2017 for mergers and acquisitions in several areas, including Medicare Advantage for older people.