BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
* Kindred announces definitive agreement to divest skilled nursing facility business
June 30 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :
* Intellipharmaceutics announces FDA advisory committee meeting for rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - FDA set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of September 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
CHICAGO, June 30 A U.S. judge on Friday dealt a major financial blow to Illinois by ordering the cash-strapped state to pay $586 million a month to Medicaid providers to ensure continued medical care for poor and disabled residents.