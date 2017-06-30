June 30 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :

* Intellipharmaceutics announces FDA advisory committee meeting for rexista (oxycodone hydrochloride extended release), an abuse deterrent opioid analgesic for the treatment of moderate to severe pain

* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc - FDA set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of September 25, 2017