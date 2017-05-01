May 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Interactive brokers group reports brokerage metrics and
other financial information for april 2017, includes reg.-nms
execution statistics
* For April 2017, 645 thousand daily average revenue trades
(darts), 3% lower than prior year and 1% lower than prior month
* Says ending client credit balances of $44.2 billion for
april, 15% higher than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
* April ending client equity of $99.3 billion, 38% higher
than prior year and 3% higher than prior month
* Says 411 thousand client accounts for April , 18% higher
than prior year and 1% higher than prior month
