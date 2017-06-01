BRIEF-Cartera Industrial REA sells whole stake in Europac for 7.00 eur/shr
* CLOSES PLACEMENT OF 6.59 PERCENT OF EUROPAC FOR CARTERA INDUSTRIAL REA AT 7.00 EUROS PER SHARE
June 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for May 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics
* Eending client equity of $103.0 billion for May, 42% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month
* For May, 675 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTs), 5% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month
* Ending client margin loan balances for May of $22.4 billion, 48% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month
* 418 thousand client accounts for May, 19% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month
* Ending client credit balances for May of $44.3 billion, 14% higher than prior year and about even with prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 21 The U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening could become a concern for economic growth when two-year and three-year Treasury note yields are about the same, and the price per barrel of WTI crude oil falls into the $30s, said Jeffrey Gundlach, chief executive at DoubleLine Capital, on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 21 Senate Republicans plan to release their version of health care reform legislation at 9:30 a.m. (1330 GMT) on Thursday, two senators said.