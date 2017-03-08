March 8 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Interactive Brokers Group announces decision to cease options market making activities

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says will discontinue options market making activities globally, which are conducted through its timber hill companies

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc says intends to continue conducting certain trading activities in stocks and related instruments

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - management expects to complete comprehensive review of facilities and staffing in near future

* Company expects to phase out the operations substantially over coming months

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - in connection with shift toward electronic brokerage, plan to rebalance composition of currencies in global

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - new composition will be effective at close of business on March 31, 2017

* Interactive Brokers Group Inc - conversion to new targeted currency holdings will take place shortly thereafter

* Interactive Brokers-plan to rebalance composition of currencies in global by increasing relative weight of U.S. Dollar versus. Other currencies to about 70%