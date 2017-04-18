April 18 Interactive Brokers Group Inc
* Interactive Brokers Group announces 1Q2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $374 million
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.34
* Q1 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters
* Interactive Brokers Group - expects to phase out options
market making activities over coming months
* Interactive Brokers Group - estimates will incur about $25
million in one-time restructuring costs related to phasing out
options market making activities
