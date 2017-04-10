April 10 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:

* Noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 10 april 2017

* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such price and trading volume movements

* Group is expected to record a decrease in qtrly loss attributable to shareholders

* Expected results due decrease in unrealised losses on change in fair value of group's financial assets

Source text

