BRIEF-Richard Abbe reports 5.8 pct passive stake in CHF Solutions
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
April 10 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
* Noted increase in price and trading volume of shares of company on 10 april 2017
* Board confirms that it is not aware of any reasons for such price and trading volume movements
* Group is expected to record a decrease in qtrly loss attributable to shareholders
* Expected results due decrease in unrealised losses on change in fair value of group's financial assets
Source text (bit.ly/2oYH863)
Further company coverage:
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
SEATTLE, June 14 General Electric Co said on Wednesday it will combine its power and energy distribution businesses to create its largest unit by revenue as the top executive at GE Power announced his retirement after failing to win the conglomerate's CEO job.
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: