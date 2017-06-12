BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Intercept announces new data analysis from FLINT trial of OCA in nash patients with type 2 diabetes
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - post-hoc analysis showed that patients with both type 2 diabetes and nash had high rates of advanced fibrosis
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - OCA-treated patients achieved statistically significant improvements in all histologic measures, including fibrosis
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - greater percentage of OCA-treated patients achieved primary endpoint of trial in retrospective analysis of FLINT patients
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - OCA administration did not impact glycemic control over 72-week treatment period
* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - in flint incidence of adverse events in OCA and placebo arms were similar except for pruritus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities