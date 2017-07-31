FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in a money laundering probe
Reuters Investigates
How China’s biggest bank got ensnared in a money laundering probe
It’s time for liberals to fight back
Commentary
It’s time for liberals to fight back
Trump fires White House communications director
Trump fires White House communications director
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Intercept Pharmaceuticals says ‍Control trial met its primary goal ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - During ongoing LTSE phase, there has been one patient death due to acute renal and liver failure

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Principal investigator and independent data safety monitoring committee determined death was unlikely related to OCA

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Control trial met its primary objective​

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals - At week 4, mean LDL levels increased in each of OCA treatment groups, while remaining relatively unchanged in placebo group

* Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc - Observed mean LDL reductions in OCA groups were approximately 40 - 45 mg/dl while placebo was 48 mg/dl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.