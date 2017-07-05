Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange acquires remaining stake in ICE Endex from N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie
* ICE Endex is now a fully owned subsidiary of ICE, following acquisition of remaining 20% stake of Ice Endex shares
* Says transaction terms were not disclosed and are immaterial to financial results.
* ICE & Gasunie have signed MOU which sets out basis for cooperation in relation to operation of Dutch gas & power markets after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Gryphon Investors to acquire OB Hospitalist Group from Ares Management
* Xactly - on June 30, purported stockholder class action lawsuit filed in U.S. District court against co, its directors, excalibur parent among others