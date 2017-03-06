March 6 Intercontinental Exchange Inc :

* Intercontinental Exchange statement on Competition Appeal Tribunal's Trayport ruling

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc- Will review CAT's judgment and consider our options, including possibility of a further appeal to court of appeal

* Says "disappointed by CAT'S ruling on other aspects of our appeal"

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc- In interim, Trayport will continue to be operated separately as it is today