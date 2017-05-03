May 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc-
* Intercontinental Exchange reports first quarter 2017 gaap
diluted eps of $0.84 on revenues of $1.2 billion; adjusted
diluted eps of $0.74
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says ICE's Q2 2017 gaap operating expenses are expected to
be in a range of $550 mlnto $560 million
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc- ice's q2 2017 adjusted
operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $485 million
to $495 million
