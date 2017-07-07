July 7 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and
markets authority decision on ice/trayport agreement
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - in interim, trayport will
continue to be operated separately and independently as it has
been throughout process
* Intercontinental Exchange - disappointed by cma's decision
that agreement for additional connectivity between ice and
trayport should be terminated
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says will now complete cma
process, terminate agreement as instructed and move forward with
divestment of trayport
* Notes decision of competition and markets authority (cma)
with respect to ice's agreement with trayport
