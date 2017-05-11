UPDATE 4-Clovis's ovarian cancer drug set for label expansion, shares soar
* Rival Tesaro's shares slip 3 pct (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
May 11 InterDigital Inc
* Interdigital issues revenue guidance for second quarter 2017
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $130 million to $135 million
* Q2 revenue view $96.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Transfer of patents due to be transferred under huawei patent license agreement is now expected to be completed in q3 2017
* Interdigital inc - sees q2 recurring revenue $84 million-$89 million and past sales revenue of $46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rival Tesaro's shares slip 3 pct (Adds analyst comment; updates shares)
PARIS, June 19 Boeing has launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pull together systems and about 800 data experts to provide services to customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets, company officials said.
* Liberty submits bid, says "passionate" about Arrium turnaround