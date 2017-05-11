May 11 InterDigital Inc

* Interdigital issues revenue guidance for second quarter 2017

* Sees q2 2017 revenue $130 million to $135 million

* Q2 revenue view $96.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Transfer of patents due to be transferred under huawei patent license agreement is now expected to be completed in q3 2017

* Interdigital inc - sees q2 recurring revenue $84 million-$89 million and past sales revenue of $46 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: