April 27 Intermap Technologies Corp:

* Intermap Technologies reports 2017 first quarter financial results and management update

* Q1 revenue $2.6 million versus $1.4 million

* Says Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.8 million, compared with negative $2.3 million last year

* Jennifer Bakken has been appointed executive vice president finance and chief financial officer